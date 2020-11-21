Orlando City SC won their first ever MLS playoff match in club history on Saturday after they defeated New York City FC 6-5 in a penalty kick shoot out. But that doesn't even begin to describe how wild the end to this match was.

Both teams scored in the opening ten minutes of the match, and then remained deadlocked through extra time despite an 87th minute red card for Orlando right back Ruan. There was also a yellow card issued to Orlando City goal keeper Pedro Gallese in extra time which turned out to be important later on. But, for now all that's important to know is that the first 120 minutes were prologue to the really dramatic stuff.

Gallese seemed to make a game ending save on what would've been an the final penalty of the match but a review of the save with VAR overturned the call and it was determined Gallese had stepped off the line in his attempt to save. He was issued a yellow, his second of the match. Orlando had to replace him, but it remained unclear whether or not the rules allowed a substitute and backup keeper Brian Rowe was briefly substituted on before everybody figured out that a substitution was not, in fact, allowed.

Rodrigo Schlegel, a 23-year-old backup center back, instead, was forced into net for Orlando. NYCFC would convert as Orlando winger, Nani stepped up to the spot. The Portuguese international who had converted a penalty in the 5th minute of the match missed on the chance for a game winning penalty.

While it briefly seemed like Nani had thrown away Orlando's chance at victory, ultimately he simply gave Schlegel the chance to seize moment and achieve cult hero status. Schlegel stepped up and saved the penalty of Gudmundur Thórarinsson giving Orlando another opportunity to clinch. Orlando City forward Benji Michel would ultimate nail the game winning penalty kick after a chaotic affair on the pitch. Or, as Orlando City put: