The National Women's Soccer League has terminated the coaching contracts of Orlando Pride coaches Amanda Cromwell and Sam Greene, the league announced on Monday. The league announced the terminations as the conclusion of an ongoing investigation into allegations of misconduct at Orlando Pride during Cromwell's time as head coach.

Cromwell was hired as head coach in December of 2021 out of UCLA and expanded her coaching staff to include former Bruins assistant Greene among others. Allegations of verbal abuse, improper favoritism towards players, and retaliatory conduct toward players were investigated by the NWSL joint investigation -- a collaborative, ongoing investigation between the league and the National Women's Soccer League Players Association -- after Orlando Pride players brought forth allegations initially in March of 2022.

After additional allegations were presented in May, the two coaches were placed on administrative leave in June for "alleged retaliation in violation of the NWSL Policy to Prevent and Eliminate Workplace Discrimination, Harassment, and Bullying."

The joint investigative team also found that goalkeeper coach Aline Reis did not fully cooperate with the investigation, in violation of league policy, including by pressuring players to share favorable information with investigators. Reis has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and is required to participate in mandatory training regarding retaliation, discrimination, harassment and bullying, and he must participate in mandatory executive coaching, as determined by the commissioner and at the league's expense.

The termination of a coaching contract by the NWSL is a first for the league, and the swift action comes just a week after U.S. Soccer released the full independent investigation and findings by Sally Q. Yates into allegations of past abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women's professional soccer. The independent investigation was commissioned by U.S. Soccer in October 2021 in light of reporting about abuse and sexual misconduct across women's soccer.

Orlando Pride owner and chairman Mark Wilf released a statement apologizing to players and highlighting the next steps for the club that includes "implementing anti-retaliation training for all Pride staff members, on both the soccer operations side and in the front office," after the league issued the mandated training as a discipline based on the findings of the investigation. Wilf and the organization will also begin the process of hiring a new head coach.

"We recognize that hiring the club's next head coach is a critical step forward," said Wilf. "We will immediately begin a process to identify a leader that will embody the values of our organization, bring a competitive roster to the field and, most importantly, protect and advocate for our players."

The NWSL is still navigating the aftermath of the full Yates report that provided details highlighting misconduct at Portland Thorns FC, Chicago Red Stars, and Racing Louisville FC. Reactions from current and former players, sponsors, and partnerships have been frequent since the report was made public. The full results of the NWSL joint investigation -- also launched in October 2021-- have not yet been concluded.

"As we continue to build a league as elite as the players on the pitch, it is critically important that we foster a culture where individuals can safely come forward with concerns without fear of reprisal," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "These retaliation concerns were identified during the NWSL/NWSLPA joint investigation and interim measures were put in place due to the ongoing nature of the misconduct."

Immediately upon being terminated, Cromwell also released a statement claiming the NWSL's investigation "lacked transparency, professionalism, and thoroughness," and closed saying she "will review her legal options."