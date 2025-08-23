The Orlando Pride's playoff pursuit and quest for a second consecutive NWSL title has been dealt a massive blow. Star striker Barbra Banda will miss the remainder of the 2025 regular season due to a full thickness avulsion of her right adductor longus tendon, the club announced on Saturday. Banda leads the team with eight goals scored through 16 games.

"We are devastated to announce Barbra Banda has been placed on the Season Ending Injury list following the soft-tissue injury she sustained during our recent match against Kansas City Current," said Haley Carter, Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director.

"Barbra has been instrumental to our success and losing a player of her caliber is heartbreaking for the entire organization. We are committed to providing her with the highest level of care and support throughout her recovery. Her contributions to this team both on and off the field have been immeasurable, and we know she will approach her rehabilitation with the same determination and professionalism she brings to everything she does."

The injury was sustained during the club's Aug. 16 match against Kansas City Current which suffered a three-hour delay, due to extreme heat conditions.

Banda's arrival to the league has captivated the attention of global audiences. She joined the club in 2024, and the Zambian international has scored 25 goals and recorded seven assists across 41 matches. She was named a 2024 NWSL MVP finalist and earned the NWSL Championship MVP, where she aided Orlando Pride to its first NWSL Championship title and was named to the 2024 NWSL Best XI First Team. She was voted BBC's Women's Footballer of the Year, and recently earned her second. Ballon d'Or nomination.

The Pride recently bolstered their attack with a world record signing in Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle. The club negotiated a $1.5 million transfer fee for the Mexican international who recently signed with the club through 2027, with a mutual option for 2028.