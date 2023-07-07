NWSL action continues on Friday with a match between the Orlando Pride and OL Reign on Paramount+. The Reign are in third place in the NWSL standings and unbeaten over their last four domestic matches, while the Pride are in ninth with two wins over their last five league games. The Reign have won their last four matchups against the Pride going back to July 2021 and have outscored Orlando 10-1 over that span. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. This match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NWSL match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Serie A, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a seven-day free trial, so sign up here.

How to watch OL Reign vs. Orlando Pride

Orlando Pride vs. OL Reign date: Friday, July 7

Orlando Pride vs. OL Reign time: 7 p.m. ET

Orlando Pride vs. OL Reign live stream: Paramount+

NWSL picks for OL Reign vs. Orlando Pride

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the NWSL picks from SportsLine's soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Orlando Pride vs. OL Reign, Sutton is picking Over 2.5 goals to be scored. The expert notes that the Reign have scored two goals in three of their last four league games and "tend to break down defenses consistently." That isn't good news for an Orlando squad that has conceded 21 goals so far this season.

This doesn't mean the Reign will run away with this one, though. The Pride have scored just 14 goals through 14 league matches, but have also scored at least twice in two of their last three home matches.

"I expect we'll see an entertaining affair when these two square off on Friday, so I'm backing Over 2.5 goals," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NWSL on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the NWSL 2023. Visit Paramount+ now to see the NWSL, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Try it free when you sign up here.