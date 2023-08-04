The Orlando Pride will host the Washington Spirit in Matchday 6 of the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup on Friday on Paramount+. The home team won its last two league matches, but is sitting at the bottom of Group A in NWSL Challenge Cup 2023 action with three losses and one draw. Meanwhile, Washington lost three of their five Challenge Cup games thus far, but enter Friday's match following a 4-2 win against Gotham FC. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday.



How to watch Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride

Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit date: Friday, Aug. 4

Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit time: 7 p.m. ET

Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit live stream: Paramount+

NWSL picks for Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the NWSL picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit, Sutton is picking the Pride to win 2-1. The expert acknowledges Orlando has been outscored 8-1 over their last two losses and that Washington has been shut out in two of their last four matches. However, he thinks both sides will find the back of the net in Friday's Challenge Cup bout.

Sutton also notes that the Pride have had a leg up on the Spirit this season, which should give them the extra boost on their home turf.

"Orlando knocked off Washington 3-0 on July 1 and the Pride secured a 2-1 victory at home on May 20," Sutton told SportsLine.

How to watch, live stream the NWSL on Paramount+

