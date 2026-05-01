Barcelona could secure back-to-back LaLiga titles this weekend if they will are able to win against Osasuna on Saturday and Real Madrid don't win on Sunday against Espanyol away. The side coached by Hansi Flick has an 11-point advantage on the Blancos, with five matches left before the end of the 2025-26 season, and a potential win on Saturday could put pressure on their historic Spanish rivals. In case they do, they would host Real Madrid next week at the Spotify Camp Nou as crowned champions, but also miss the chance to officially win it against Alvaro Arbeloa's side. Flick is now set to win his third major trophy as Barcelona manager in two years, after the 2025 Copa del Rey and the LaLiga title last season. Here's what you need to know ahead of the LaLiga match that will take place on Saturday:

How to watch Osasuna vs. Barcelona, odds

Date : Saturday, May 2 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 2 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio El Sadar -- Osasuna

: Estadio El Sadar -- Osasuna Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Osasuna +358; Draw +298; Barcelona -142

Possible lineups

Osasuna XI: Sergio Herrera; Valentin Rosier, Flavien Boyomo, Alejandro Catena, Javi Galan; Jon Moncayola, Iker Munoz; Ruben Garcia, Aimar Oroz, Raul Moro; Ante Budimir.

Barcelona XI: Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Gavi, Pedri; Roony Bardghji, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez; Ferran Torres.

Prediction

Pick: Barcelona 2, Osasuna 0.