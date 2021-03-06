Barcelona can move within two points of first-place Atletico Madrid with a win on Saturday at Osasuna. Barca enter the weekend in second place with 53 points, while the hosts are sitting in 12th with 28 points, yet still in the fight for survival, with the drop zone just six points away. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, March 6

: Saturday, March 6 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio El Sadar -- Pamplona, Spain

TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Osasuna +550; Draw +333; Barcelona -187 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Osasuna: Osasuna have won three of four to really boost their chances of survival, and now they are eyeing to crack the top half of the table. While the defense remains strong, the attack has continued to struggle, but the goals have come at the right time. They have just two goals in their last three games, but two of those matches were 1-0 victories. Against Barca, they have a defense that can give them some trouble, and they may even be a bit fortunate by playing some tired legs after Barca's wild week. It does feel like, however, a draw is the best possible outcome due to Barca's likely domination of possession.

Barcelona: Gerard Pique is injured again, hurting his knee in that crazy comeback against Sevilla midweek in the Copa del Rey semifinals. But boy does that win do plenty for this team's low confidence. They are on the verge of winning a trophy, and a win in this one could really put them into the thick of the title race, considering Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid play on Sunday. It feels early to say any game is a must-win, but Barca really can't afford to drop points here considering how Sunday could play out in their favor.

Prediction

A strong performance from Antoine Griezmann carries Barca to three much-needed points. Pick: Barca 3, Osasuna 0