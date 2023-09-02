Barcelona are in Pamplona on Sunday looking for a third consecutive La Liga win when they face Osasuna at El Sadar ahead of the September internationals. The Catalan giants have seven points from their opening three games after beating Cadiz and Villarreal since drawing with Getafe on the opening day. Osasuna are only one point behind Barca with six points from a possible nine but their UEFA Europa Conference League qualification exit at the hands of Club Brugge after a wrangle to even participate will be a source of disappointment. Wins over Celta Vigo and Valencia have sandwiched a loss at home to Athletic Club and Barca will be another tough game in front of their home fans in Navarre which is a fixture the Blaugrana fare well in. Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix have been added to Xavi's squad before the transfer deadline, but might not be able to feature so soon.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, September 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 3 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio El Sadar -- Pamplona, Spain

Estadio El Sadar -- Pamplona, Spain TV/Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Osasuna +400; Draw: +290; Barcelona -154

Team news

Osasuna: Darko Brasanac remains out with a long-term knee problem, but he is the only major concern for Jagoba Arrasate's men. Ezequiel Avila returns from suspension and there will be changes to the side which was eliminated by Club Brugge in Europe. Aimar Oroz, Jesus Areso, Kike Barja and Ruben Garcia should return with Sergio Herrera and David Garcia possibly keeping their roles in the XI.

Potential Osasuna XI: Herrera; Areso, Catena, D Garcia, Cruz; Ibanez, Munoz; Barja, Oroz, Arnaiz; Ruben Garcia.

Barcelona: Cancelo and Felix could travel but might not be ready to start yet while Raphinha returns from his ban. Ronald Araujo and Pedri are still out injured while Inigo Martinez is a doubt to return before the international break. Xavi could start Lamine Yamal after his showing against Villarreal with Gavi potentially coming out for Raphinha's return.

Potential Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Romeu, De Jong; Raphinha, Gundogan, Yamal; Lewandowski.

Prediction

Osasuna will be determined to put in a good showing after their European disappointment while Barca will be buoyed by their new additions which adds an extra layer of quality to their group. The Catalans should have enough to break down a tough home side and edge the three points. Pick: Osasuna 1, Barcelona 2.