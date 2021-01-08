Real Madrid head across town to take on Osasuna on Saturday in La Liga action. Real Madrid are in second place with 36 points and fighting to hold their ground against their crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid who are in first place with 38 points. The Madristas are coming off a 2-1 win against Celta Vigo, while 19th place Osasuna are coming off a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Jan. 9

: Saturday, Jan. 9 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio El Sadar

: Estadio El Sadar TV: beIN Sports

Storylines

Real Madrid: The second place side has been in remarkable form as of late, undefeated in their last eight matches, and winners of five consecutive games before suffering a draw against Elche two weeks ago. The team enters this match off a win 2-0 against Celta Vigo, but are facing some off field issues that could impact their match day against Osasuna. French striker Karim Benzema has been in top form for Los Blancos but has recently been obligated to appear in a France criminal court on the charge of complicity in the act of blackmail dating back to 2015 in connection to a former French national team teammate Mathieu Valbuena. Meanwhile Manager Zinedine Zidane is recently practicing isolation protocols after someone in close contact tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent an antigen test on Thursday morning which came out negative, and is awaiting his PCR test result. The result of that test could determine whether or not he travels with the team to Pamplona. The club will also be without their star right back Dani Carvajal out with yellow card suspension and either Raphael Varane or Nacho could slot in his place.

Osasuna: Winless in their last five matches and sitting just one spot out of last place in La Liga standings, the Pampalona side is currently looking for their first La Liga win since October. Although they notched a Copa Del Rey victory in December, they've had a dismal La Liga run for the last ten weeks. However, they have managed to find the faintest run of form with three consecutive draws, and head into this match after a recent 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad. The team could defensively frustrate a Real Madrid side on the road, but will need to make the most of their opportunities in front of goal if they manage to create any transition opportunities on the counter.

Prediction

Potential off field distractions aside, Madrid has enough talent in between the lines to pick up the win. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Osasuna 1.