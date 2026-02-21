Real Madrid will be back on Saturday after an intense week of soccer on and off the pitch. Last weekend the side coached by Alvaro Arbeloa went back at the top of the LaLiga standings after Barcelona's 2-1 defeat against Girona. Then in midweek the Blancos won 1-0 at Benfica, a game that was defined by Vinicius Jr walking off the field. Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Osasuna, Arbeloa spoke again on the matter.

"Vini has been sad like everyone else, above all, very outraged. It is a racist act that should never happen again. We have a huge opportunity not to let it go by and to keep fighting against this scourge that is racism. I think everyone saw what happened. We cannot divert from the topic and we are facing a great opportunity to take action. I am not the one to comment on Jose Mourinho's statements. Now it is in the hands of UEFA, who are leading a great fight, and they have the perfect opportunity for the fight to be more than just words. It was Vinicius' decision to return to the field. If he had told us he didn't want to keep playing, we would have gone back inside. There is no title or victory that makes me feel as proud as seeing a team as united as we were the other day."

Here's what you need to know ahead of the game:

How to watch Osasuna vs. Real Madrid, odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 21 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 21 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio El Sadar -- Osasuna

: Estadio El Sadar -- Osasuna Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Osasuna +372; Draw +303; Real Madrid -147

Possible lineups

Osasuna XI: Sergio Herrera; Valentin Rosier, Alejandro Catena, Jorge Herrando, Javi Galan; Jon Moncayola, Lucas Torro; Victor Munoz, Aimar Oroz, Ruben Garcia; Ante Budimir.

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raul Asencio, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni; Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior; Gonzalo Garcia.

Prediction

Real Madrid shouldn't be too worried about Osasuna despite their good start of the season and we can expect them to win pretty easily on Saturday. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Osasuna 0.