Real Madrid will visit Osasuna on Saturday only a few days after the exciting win against Manchester City that saw Carlo Ancelotti's side winning in the last minutes at the Etihad Stadium. While the return leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff will take place on Wednesday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos need to focus first on the league match against Osasuna, as they are currently leading the standings with a one-point margin on Atletico de Madrid. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 15 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 15 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio El Sadar -- Pamplona, Spain

: Estadio El Sadar -- Pamplona, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Osasuna +450; Draw +320; Real Madrid -180

Team news

Osasuna: The home side will have to deal with the absence of Raul Garcia, as he's still recovering from an ankle injury while Ante Budimir will lead the attacking line, after already scoring 12 La Liga goals so far this season.

Potential Osasuna XI: Herrera; Areso, Herrando, Catena, Cruz; Ruben Garcia, Moncayola, Torro, Oroz, Zaragoza; Budimir.

Real Madrid: Despite the huge game happening later this week, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to name his best possible eleven, with Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe to play alongside Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham in the attack.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Tchouameni, Asencio, Mendy; Camavinga, Ceballos; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe.

Prediction

Real Madrid need to win after the last home draw against Atletico de Madrid before the big Champions League's clash against Manchester City. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Osasuna 0.