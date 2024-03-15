Real Madrid are back in action on Saturday away at Osasuna in La Liga with Los Blancos seven points clear of Girona before taking to the field at El Sadar. Carlo Ancelotti's side can get a 22nd La Liga win of the season this weekend, while their hosts are in 10th and seven points off the pace for European places. Girona beat Osasuna 2-0 last week to end a four-game unbeaten run for Jagoba Arrasate's men who are aiming to better last year's seventh position, which was accompanied by a Copa del Rey final.

Consistency has been an issue and a strong Real side will be a tough challenge for the home side given that the league leaders are the best road side in the Spanish topflight. The Pamplona outfit went down 4-0 to Los Merengues at Santiago Bernabeu earlier in the campaign and Real will know their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal opponents by the time that this game takes place. Real's record at Osasuna is good and included a 2-0 win last year with the on La Liga loss this season coming against bitter rivals Atletico Madrid.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, March 16 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 16 | 10:15 a.m. ET Location: El Sadar -- Pamplona, Navarre, Spain

El Sadar -- Pamplona, Navarre, Spain Watch: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Osasuna +480; Draw +320; Real -182

Team news

Osasuna: Aimar Oroz, David Garcia, Kike Barja and Ruben Pena are all out with Moi Gomez expected to come in for Oroz. Otherwise, it could be the same side that we saw against Girona with 14-goal Ante Budimir likely to be backed up by Ruben Garcia.

Potential Osasuna XI: Herrera; U Garcia, Catena, Herrando; Areso, Moncayola, Torro, M Gomez, Mojica; Ruben Garcia; Budimir.

Real: Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba remain out and Dani Ceballos is now a doubt to make the cut. Top scorer Jude Bellingham is suspended with Ancelotti likely to make changes after the Celta Vigo win. Dani Carvajal should come back in while Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni could also return at the expense of Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga here.

Potential Real XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Brahim; Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Prediction

Real should be able to capitalize on Osasuna's shaky form compared with last year and continue their good form at El Sadar. A narrower winning margin is possible but a two-goal victory sounds the most likely outcome. Pick: Osasuna 0, Real 2.