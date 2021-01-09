Real Madrid managed to extend their unbeaten in La Liga on Saturday but their 0-0 draw against Osasuna in El Sadar was undoubtedly a disappointment. Real Madrid were coming off a 2-0 win at home against Celta Vigo, where Madrid looked far more lethal in front of goal than they did today against Osasuna.

The team was nearly without manager Zinedine Zidane as he continued to follow self-isolating protocols after being in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. But the Frenchman traveled after testing negative. His starting XI saw a number of changes when they took the pitch against the Pamplona side, including the return of Eden Hazard to the attack and captain Serio Ramos to the backline. Lucas Vazquez slotted in at outside back for Dani Carvajal who was absent due to yellow card accumulation.

The frigid temperature and patchy snow accumulation immediately impacted the match, with the ball not moving crisply across the ground from either side. Despite the conditions, Real Madrid retained the majority of possession, dominating time on the ball at 74% compared to Osusana's 24%. The Madristas struggled to make anything of their time on the ball though with the shots fairly even between the two sides as Madrid entered halftime with 4 shots compared to Osasuna's 3 attempts.

As both teams battled the elements even their meager attacking output was mostly harmless with Osasuna recording the only shot on target of the half.

Second half shift

Facing a scoreless match, Real Madrid would begin the second half without immediate adjustments but managed to up the tempo as both sides exchanged shots in the early opening minutes.

Osasuna continued to play conservatively and struggling to break down the home team's defensive wall, Madrid made adjustments just past the hour mark subbing out Marco Asensio for Federico Vaverde, and then bringing off Hazard and Luka Modric for Mariano Diaz and Isco as the match reached 75 minutes. As the match wound down, the team continued trying to find Karim Benzema in the box, with Ramos joining him in stoppage time, but the elusive goal would never arrive.

Los Blancos would close out the game having expanded their possession 71% to Granada's dismal 29% but both sides would fail to connect on goal as the final whistle blew. Ultimately the weather was the story of the match restricting the two teams to 17 total shots of which only three found their way on goal.

Notable Performances

Casimero, Real Madrid: The midfielder has impressed in his outings for the club as of late, and was everywhere today providing coverage for both the attack as they chased a goal and back line against counterattacks, unfortunately with no pay off in front of goal . Rating: 8.5

Sergio Herrera Pirón, Osasuna: The goalkeeper got some assists from the offside flag today, but came up big when tasked with keeping things scoreless for his club. Rating: 7.5

Toni Kroos, Real Madrid: Not enough from the German veteran today who was kept in the match to close it out. A better second half than his first, but too little too late. Rating: 6

Looking ahead

The draw means that Real Madrid stay settled in their second place position just narrowly bumping their point total. Ultimately a disappointing result against a bottom table team despite the weather conditions. Dropping these kinds of points is quickly becoming a luxury Los Blancos cannot afford. The team will have a chance to keep building in La Liga on Jan. 24 against Alaves after Supercopa and Copa del Rey matches.