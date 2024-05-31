The Concacaf Champions Cup will be on the line when the Columbus Crew of the MLS and Pachuca of Liga MX collide in the single-leg final on Saturday at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico. Columbus advanced to the final by knocking out the Houston Dynamo in the Round of 16, Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals and CF Monterrey in the semifinals. The Crew will be playing in the final for the first time in franchise history. Meanwhile Pachuca reached the final by beating the Philadelphia Union in the Round of 16, CS Herediano of Costa Rica in the quarterfinals and Club America in the semifinals.



Kickoff is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. ET. Pachuca are the -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Columbus vs. Pachuca odds, with the Crew the +440 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +310. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Pachuca are the -300 favorites to lift the trophy, while Columbus are +225. Before making any Columbus vs. Pachuca picks or Concacaf Champions Cup predictions, you must see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Columbus vs. Pachuca from every angle and identified his picks and Concacaf Champions Cup predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Pachuca vs. Columbus:

Columbus vs. Pachuca 90-minute money line: Columbus +440, Pachuca -170, Draw +310

Columbus vs. Pachuca over/under: 2.5 goals

Columbus vs. Pachuca spread: Columbus +0.5 (+135), Pachuca -0.5 (-175)

COL: Crew leads MLS in goals conceded (13)

PAC: Salomon Rondon leads Champions Cup with seven goals

Columbus vs. Pachuca

Why you should back Columbus

The Crew enter Saturday's final on a roll. The reigning MLS Cup champions have won three straight matches in MLS play, all on the road: at Montreal, Chicago and Orlando. Columbus will face a Pachuca club that will be battling rust; Pachuca have not played a competitive match since May 11, when they lost to Club America in the Liga MX Clausura quarterfinals.

One of the reasons for Columbus' recent success has been Diego Rossi. The 26-year-old forward from Uruguay has four goals and two assists during the three-game winning streak. He also scored a goal in the 49th minute in the second leg against Monterrey to send the Crew to the Concacaf Champions Cup final.

Why you should back Pachuca

Salomon Rondon is a proven goal scorer on the international level. The 34-year-old forward from Venezuela leads the Golden Boot competition with seven goals and spearheads an attack that also features Oussama Idrissi and Erick Sanchez. Earlier in his career, Rondon scored 36 Premier League goals in 167 appearances.

In addition, Pachuca are no strangers to the Concacaf Champions Cup final. The club has won the competition five times and have never lost in the final. With a win on Saturday, Pachuca would tie Cruz Azul for the second most Champions Cup titles ever, only one behind Club America.

How to make Pachuca vs. Columbus picks

Eimer has broken down Columbus vs. Pachuca from every possible angle. He is leaning Over 2.5 goals, and he has three confident best bets, including two with a plus-money payout, and a full breakdown of this match.

So who wins Pachuca vs. Columbus on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie?

