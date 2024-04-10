Pachuca are in unbelievable form in the Concacaf Champions Cup after scoring 11 goals in their last two games and come into the second leg of this tie off the back of a 5-0 win away from home in the opening leg. Salomon Rondon has now scored consecutive hat tricks in the competition while scoring 14 goals and assisting three in all competitions. While Pachuca may not be one of the first Liga MX sides that comes to mind when thinking of who can win this tournament, they're quickly rising up the ranks of contenders with this impressive form that they've been in.

For Herediano, the goal is more to keep the score respectable in the second leg than anything. Already essentially eliminated, keeping Pachuca from scoring another five goals is a moral victory.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Date : Wednesday, April 10 | Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, April 10 | : 8:15 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Hidalgo -- Pachuca de Soto, Mexico

Storylines

Pachuca: It's a good match to rotate ahead of facing Chivas midweek as while Pachuca have been in great form, they're still four points off of the Liga MX lead due to their defense letting them down at times during the season. Struggling with consistency, they'll want to get on a strong run before the Leagues Cup break that is on the horizon but no matter what they'll score some goals in this one.

Herediano: The Costa Rican side has been impressive in domestic play, currently leading the league after the 15-match mark but this tie is one that has shown the gulf between them and Liga MX's best. While they may be able to score a few goals in Mexico, now being on a winless run that has reached five consecutive games won't inspire confidence.

Prediction

Pachuca will continue their roll at home ensuring that they win by 10 goals on aggregate. Pick: Pachuca 4, Herediano 0