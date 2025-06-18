The reigning champions of Concacaf will get to test themselves as CF Pachuca face Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday. Pachuca were part of Club Leon's dismissal from the tournament due to both being owned by Pachuca Group, which is a breach of FIFA multi-club ownership rules. The decision was made by ownership to leave Pachuca in the tournament, while Club Leon ended up being replaced by Los Angeles FC, and now they'll kick things off facing Austrian side RB Salzburg.

One of the best stepping stone clubs for young talent in the world, RB Salzburg look to bounce back from a season where they finished second to Sturm Graz in the league, thanks to improved form in the playoffs. Led by Oscar Gloukh and Dorgeles Nene, the Salzburg attack can cause problems for any club in the world, but defensively, they'll have issues containing Pachuca.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Pachuca vs. RB Salzburg, odds

Date : Wednesday, June 18 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, June 18 | : 6 p.m. ET Location : TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

: TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Pachuca +180; Draw +235; Red Bull Salzburg +125

Last meeting

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams. This will be the first meeting between a team in the Austrian Bundesliga and one from Liga MX.

Player to watch

Oscar Gloukh, RB Salzburg: It's a bit of a surprise that the 21-year-old hasn't earned a move elsewhere after consecutive seasons with more than 15 goal contributions, but this Club World Cup could be the chance for that to happen. Even with Salzburg struggling in Champions League play, Gloukh has been a reliable source of goal contributions and will be someone who the club looks to to get past Pachuca.

Storyline to watch

Can Pachuca turn it around?: Striker Salomon Rondon has been in strong form with 16 goals for the club this season, but this hasn't looked like the club that won the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Sneaking into the Clausura playoffs, Pachuca haven't been able to put together a strong run of from and will need to find that next gear in a tournament setting yet again.

Prediction

Pachuca's inconsistency will continue to show as their defense can't fend off RB Salzburg, starting the group stage off on the wrong foot. Pick: Pachuca 1, RB Salzburg 2

