Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal Premier League match live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch on TV, stream online
The Gunners are under pressure to get back into the top four
Arsenal welcomes Crystal Palace to the Emirates on Saturday for a Premier League contest, as the Gunners work to get back into the Champions League spots, while Palace looks to distance itself from the drop zone, currently sitting five points clear.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: N/A
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Gunners know these are three points they cannot drop. Crystal Palace has improved from its slow start to the season but its defense should have trouble here, whether or not Alexis Sanchez is even at Arsenal.
