Former Palestinian national team player, Suliman Al-Obeid, was killed on Wednesday by an Israeli strike while waiting for international aid, the Palestine Football Association announced. Known as the "Palestinian Pele," the 41-year-old scored more than 100 goals for Gaza Sport. Al-Obeid is survived by his wife and five children.

He began his career with Khadamat al-Shati and also spent time playing for Markaz Shabab al-Am'ari. Al-Obeid debuted for the Palestinian national team in 2007 and would go on to be capped 24 times and score twice. One of the biggest stars in Palestinian soccer, Al-Obeid also scored a memorable scissor kick against Yemen in the 2010 West Asian Football Federation championship.

Since October of 2023, 662 people associated with sports have been killed, including 321 from the soccer community, according to the Palestine Football Association.

The Palestine national team will play their next match on September 8, facing Malaysia in a friendly to gear up for World Cup qualifying, which is currently in the third round in Asia.