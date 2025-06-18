Palmeiras will face Al Ahly on Thursday for Matchday 2 at the Club World Cup after both teams drew their opening match of the tournament over the weekend. While the Egyptian champions drew 1-1 against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, Palmeiras drew 0-0 against FC Porto on Sunday. Palmeiras are the most successful club in Brazil, with 12 national league titles, including back-to-back wins in 2022 and 2023, four more than Santos. On the International stage, they've won the Copa Libertadores three times -- in 1999, 2020, and 2021 -- tied for the most by any Brazilian club. On the other hand, Al Ahly are Africa's most successful club, with 12 CAF Champions League titles, including three in the last five years, and they are also the reigning Egyptian champions and have a record 45 league titles. Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, odds

Date : Thursday, June 19 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Thursday, June 19 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Palmeiras -190; Draw +290; Al Ahly +480

Possible lineups

Palmeiras XI: Weverton; Giay, Gomez, Cerqueira; Anderson, Rios, Moreno, Piquerez; Estevao, Mauricio, Roque.

Al Ahly XI: El Shenawi; Hany, Dari, Ibrahim, Kouka; Ben Romdhane, Attia, Fathi; Zizo, Trezeguet, Ali.

Last meeting

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams.

Player to watch

Trezeguet, Al Ahly -- Former Aston Villa striker Trezeguet led Al Ahly in the opening match of the tournament against Inter Miami with four shots, though he missed a penalty, and he completed 27 of 28 passes (96%). Only Ali Ben Romdhane was more accurate for Al Ahly, completing all 17 passes against Inter Miami. After the disappointment of missing the potential winning penalty, he will try to repeat himself against Palmeiras on Thursday.

Storyline to watch

Will Estevao shine before leaving? As the Brazilian young star will leave Palmeiras at the end of the tournament to join Chelsea, he's expected to improve his performances after the opening game against Porto. Will he be able to make an impact at the club before leaving for the Premier League despite his age?

Prediction

It's not going to be an easy match for both teams, and this is why a draw is the most likely result on Thursday. Pick: Palmeiras 1, Al Ahly 1.

