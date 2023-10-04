After a scoreless first leg, Palmeiras and Boca Juniors aim to finally find the back of the net -- and a spot in the Copa Libertadores final -- when they meet again on Thursday in the semifinal second leg.

Both sides seem to have their eyes fully on the continental prize after losing in their respective leagues over the weekend, and with the aggregate score deadlock, each team no doubt likes their chances on Thursday with a spot in the Nov. 4 final on the line.

Here's what to know before the game.

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 5 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Parque -- Sao Paolo, Brazil

Allianz Parque -- Sao Paolo, TV: beIN Sports | Live streams: fubo (Try for free)

beIN Sports | fubo (Try for free) Odds: Palmeiras -149; Draw +262; Boca +488

Storylines

Palmeiras: The hosts will want to improve upon the first leg in which they were out-possessed and outshot by Boca and had just two shots on goal during that match. They were able to rest several of their starters in Brasileirao play over the weekend and will swallow the 2-1 loss to Red Bull Bragantino easily with a positive result on Thursday. Expect Raphael Veiga and Mayke, the team leaders for goals and assists, respectively, to be crucial should they succeed in the second leg.

Boca Juniors: The Argentine side had the lion's share of shots but failed to capitalize despite putting seven of their 18 shots on target in the first leg. They will aim not just to improve upon last week's performance, but also a 2-0 loss to River Plate over the weekend in which their local rivals dominated. Boca also rotated their team for the Superclasico, which means the team's standouts -- including Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani -- will likely be ready to go on Thursday.

Prediction

Expect another closely contested match, but one that could favor a Palmeiras side in strong form at home. Pick: Palmeiras 1, Boca Juniors 0