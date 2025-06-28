The Brazilian derby between Palmeiras and Botafogo is by far one of the most fascinating matches of the round of 16, that will also kick off the knockout stages of the tournament on Saturday. Palmeiras ended up at the top of Group A with five points, with one win against Al-Ahly and two draws against Inter Miami, who ended up second in their group, and FC Porto. Botafogo, on the other hand, managed to get through in the group with PSG and Atletico de Madrid, as all three teams ended up with six points, but thanks to the goal difference, the Brazilian side qualified for the while the Spanish team were eliminated. Here are the storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Palmeiras vs. Botafogo, odds

Date : Saturday, June 28 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, June 28 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Palmeiras +135; Draw +195; Botafogo +240

Possible lineups

Palmeiras XI: Weverton; Rocha, Gomez, Fuchs, Piquerez; Rios, Moreno; Estevao, Veiga, Torres; Roque.

Botafogo XI: John; Vitinho, Cunha, Barboza, Telles; Gregore, Allan, Freitas; Artur, Jesus, Savarino.

Player to watch

Estevao, Palmeiras -- The Brazilian talent is set to move to Chelsea at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup, and this might also be his last game for Palmeiras, but he wants to make an impact against another Brazilian team, Botafogo. All the eyes will be on him, as he's set to start a new chapter in Europe after the end of the summer tournament.

Storyline to watch

A Brazilian team in the top eight -- As Flamengo will face Bayern Munich and Inter will play Fluminense, at least one Brazilian side will play the quarter finals of the Club World Cup, marking a great tournament for the South American country, as the 2026 World Cup approaches and a new chapter for the national team has just started under the management of Carlo Ancelotti.

Prediction

It will definitely be a tense and a close match between the two Brazilian sides, but Botafogo looks like the favorites to advance to the quarterfinals. Pick: Botafogo 2, Palmeiras 1.

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls on the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.