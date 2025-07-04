It's a rematch of the 2022 Club World Cup final as Chelsea and Palmeiras clash in Philadelphia on the Fourth of July. The knockouts of this tournament have become quite unpredictable with Al Hilal and Fluminense toppling UEFA opposition to get here and Chelsea will look to avoid becoming the latest European side to crash out of the tournament. New signing Joao Pedro will join the squad for this match after signing from Brighton, but Friday may come too soon for him to make an impact.

Forward Nicolas Jackson will also return from his red card suspension, leaving Enzo Maresca with a decision on who will lead the line. Chelsea will also face Estavao, who is headed to join the Blues once this tournament wraps up, but in what could be his final game for Palmeiras, there's still a job to do.

"We, him and the club - everyone knew this could happen during the negotiations. Everyone knew he could play. I don't have to say anything. He knows what he needs to do [Friday]. He has to do his job. I hope he gives his best for the owners of Chelsea and they look at him and his potential and all the quality he has," Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira said.

"It will be an opportunity for him to show how good he is. We will expect his best, the maximum in attack and defense and maybe he will score a goal to give a goodbye to our fans. We helped him to grow as a man and a professional. It could be a moment to give him a goodbye with one amazing game, maybe with one goal."

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Palmeiras vs. Chelsea, odds

Date : Friday, July 4 | Time : x9 p.m. ET

: Friday, July 4 | : x9 p.m. ET Location : Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, PA

: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, PA Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Palmeiras +300; Draw +220; Chelsea +100

Last meeting

This will only be the second time that Chelsea and Palmeiras have faced each other with them meeting in the Club World Cup final. The match was level after regulation with Romelu Lukaku's goal being canceled out by Raphael Veiga before Kai Havertz gave the Blues the victory in extra time. This could be just as close of an affair with how the Brazilian side has performed in the tournament so far.

Predicted lineups

Palmeiras: Weverton, Joaquin Piquerez, Bruno Fuchs, Micael, Agustin Gray, Emiliano Martinez, Richard Rios, Allan, Muricio, Estavao, Vitor Roque

Chelsea: Rober Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Tosin, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Noni Madueke, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson

Player to watch

Cole Palmer, Chelsea: Palmer's cold streak has continued into this tournament as he's been spending more time on the wings for the Blues. Playing in the Champions League this coming season, they'll go as far as he can take them, which is why it would be great to get Palmer going during Club World Cup play before going on holiday. It's a chance to remove pressure ahead of a new season but he'll need more than one assist to his name.

Storyline to watch

How sill support shake out? Support for the South American teams in the tournament has been strong but Ferreira is urging Americans to also support Palmeiras in the clash. Palmeiras fans have already been in Philadelphia since their win over Botafogo but everyone is welcome at the party.

"It can be a good opportunity for the local people to join with us against the English. Tomorrow will be Independence Day... join us, come with us. We need your support!"

Prediction

Without the heat to slow them down, Chelsea will accomplish their goals and push one step closer to an appearance in the Club World Cup final with a drama free victory. Pick: Palmeiras 1, Chelsea 2

