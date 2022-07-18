Palmeiras heads into Monday's Brazilian Serie A match against Cuiaba in Paramount+ with a narrow lead atop the Brazilian Serie A table. The club is also coming off consecutive scoreless performances in its last two league games. The leading scorer in Serie A matches for the Periquito Verde is Rony, but he only has one goal in his last five league appearances. He will try to channel his play in the Round of 16 in Copa Libertadores, where he scored four times in two matches against Cerro Porteño. Cuiaba has had one of the least threatening attacks in the league, but has also only allowed the fourth-fewest goals this season. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil is set for 7 p.m. ET on Monday. The Palmeiras vs. Cuiaba odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Palmeiras as the -350 favorite (risk $350 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Cuiaba is the +850 underdog, while a draw is +270.

How to watch Palmeiras vs. Cuiaba

Palmeiras vs. Cuiaba date: Monday, July 18

Palmeiras vs. Cuiaba time: 7 p.m. ET

Palmeiras vs. Cuiaba live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Cuiaba vs. Palmeiras

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Palmeiras vs. Cuiaba, Eimer is picking the match to go over 2.5 goals at -110 odds. Although Palmeiras hasn't scored in a league match since June 26, the Periquito Verde netted eight total goals in its Libertadores Round of 16 games. Without another cup match to worry about until August, manager Abel Ferreira has no constraints on his roster and can field his best 11 in a match in which it needs to score. Palmeiras is only one point ahead of Corinthians in the Brazilian Serie A standings, and a positive result is top priority.

Cuiaba hasn't scored many goals overall this season, but it has scored two in each of its last two matches. Four different players each took goals from those matches, including two of the three club leaders in scoring. Attacking midfielder/left wing Valdivia scored against Avai on July 3 and young midfielder Alesson put in his second goal of the season against Botafogo on July 10. Palmeiras will be desperate to stay in first place after Monday and Cuiaba will try to keep up its strong play while staying out of the relegation zone, but the formula for each team starts by creating goals.

