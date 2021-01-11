Palmeiras host River Plate in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores clash on Tuesday with a 3-0 lead from last week's first leg. Rony, Luiz Adriano and Matias Vina scored as the Brazilians took advantage of Jorge Carrascal's red card to go a long way to putting a recovery out of reach for Marcelo Gallardo's men.

If River are to make the final, they will have to produce a special performance. Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Jan. 12

: Tuesday, Jan. 12 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Parque -- Sao Paulo, Brazil

: Allianz Parque -- Sao Paulo, Brazil TV : beIN Sports

: beIN Sports Live stream : fuboTV (try for free)

: fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Palmeiras +180; Draw +230; River Plate +150 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving more of the world's game? Check out CBS Sports' Que Golazo!, a daily soccer podcast. Listen to the latest episode below:

Storylines

Palmeiras: After winning the first leg 3-0 in Argentina, the key is to avoid complacency and finish the job against a River side that will have to go for broke from the off. Considering that Palmeiras have not lost since August of 2019 in the Libertadores, they should have enough to make it through -- even if River sneak a win.

The Argentines have been more successful in this competition of late with their 2015 and 2018 victories, but Palmeiras won their own title back in 1999 and will want to add to it.

River: The four-time winners need something close to a miracle so they will have to produce a strong performance from the first whistle to the last.

With Palmeiras in such a dominant position after their first leg win, River have no choice but to go on the hunt for goals and worry about defending if they manage to get themselves back into the tie. Losing 2-0 at home to Independiente was not exactly ideal preparation for this one so the visitors will be hurting and perhaps under less pressure away from Buenos Aires.

Prediction

River to give it a good go but the ultimately fall short with Palmeiras crushing their hopes late on.

Pick: River 2, Palmeiras 1