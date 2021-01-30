The king of South America will be crowned on Saturday as the Copa Libertadores final takes place in Brazil between two clubs from the country, Santos and Palmeiras. These two teams have a rich history but haven't won the title in a good while, with Santos' last title coming in 2011 with Neymar leading the team in attack. Palmeiras haven't won the title since 1999, getting another crack at it here thanks to an impressive run in the tournament with a defense that has stepped up when needed.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Jan. 30

: Saturday, Jan. 30 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Maracana stadium -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

: Maracana stadium -- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil TV: beIN Sports

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Santos +260; Draw +220; Palmeiras +115 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Santos: They took care of Boca Juniors in the semifinals in impressive fashion, but this team has been inconsistent in its domestic season, sitting mid table and on a three-game losing streak since the semifinal win. In that span, they've conceded eight goals, but is it a reason to worry? Not really, as those games all took place in a six-game stretch in which key players were rested. As for who the difference maker could be, keep an eye on Yeferson Soteldo as the Venezuelan attack is really making a name for himself and has all the makings of talent potentially headed to Europe.

Palmeiras: They have also hit a rough patch for the same reason, but boy were they up and down in the semifinals. First they dominate at River Plate and then nearly blow a 3-0 lead at home in the second leg at home. Does this team have that needed mentally to remain strong and finish teams off, or is there an inexperience in them just like their young coach, Abel Ferreira? Keep an eye on striker Luiz Adriano as a potential difference maker.

Prediction

Palmeiras pick up the coveted title with a goal in each half and Gustavo Gomez leading a dominant defensive performance. Pick: Palmeiras 2, Santos 1