Palmeiras won the 2020 Copa Libertadores in stunning fashion on Saturday, getting the winner in added time from the head of Breno Lopes to beat Santos 1-0. In a match where Santos created the better chances, it was the substitute that handed the club its first Copa crown since 1999 with a brilliant header to the back post, leaving the goalkeeper frozen. This match counts as the 2020 final as the competition was delayed due to COVID-19, resulting in the final being played in 2021.

Here is how the winning goal came as Palmeiras took the all-Brazil final:

The match also saw Santos coach Cuca shown a red card after a little touchline scuffle with the opposing team, but the story of the day was the impact Breno had. This is a guy who hadn't played any first division games till last year. The 25-year-old actually just joined Palmeiras in November, and his first goal for the club lifts them to continental glory in South America.

As a result, Palmeiras will now appear in next month's Club World Cup, going up against the likes of potentially Tigres and Bayern Munich.