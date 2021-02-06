Fresh from their Copa Libertadores success, Palmeiras meet CONCACAF Champions League winners Tigres UANL in Al Rayyan on Sunday. The Mexican giants have already beaten Ulsan Hyundai through an Andre-Pierre Gignac brace and the winner between these two will meet either Bayern Munich or Al Ahly in the final. The Germans have already won this title once back in 2013 while neither of Palmeiras or Tigres have any titles to their name, although Brazil has provided a few winners and runners-up over the years.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET Location: Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar TV: FOX Sports

FOX Sports Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Odds: Palmeiras +110; Draw +220; Tigres +250 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Palmeiras: The Brazilians beat Santos in a tight Libertadores final to book their place and they will fancy their chances against Tigres side only just getting underway in Liga MX. Palmeiras are now four without a win in Serie A so have perhaps been concentrating themselves on the Liberatores and now the Club World Cup.

Tigres: Seven points from a possible 12 represents a fairly slow start for the Mexicans domestically with just one win from their last three. However, as they showed against Ulsan, they are ready for the Club World Cup and will be motivated to reach the final. Bayern's far from ideal preparations will mean that both sides will fancy themselves to be less tired than the European champions in any potential final.

Prediction

Tigres to edge Palmeiras in an entertaining goal-filled spectacle with Gignac once again the hero for the Mexicans. Pick: Palmeiras 2-3 Tigres.