It's getting real in Concacaf World Cup qualifying as Panama look to make their first World Cup since 2018, which has been the only participation in their history. A side expected to make the most of the World Cup being expanded to 48 teams, Panama are currently level with Suriname on nine points entering the final matchday of World Cup qualifying, where they'll host a struggling El Salvador side.

How to watch Panama vs. El Salvador, odds

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 18 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Nov. 18 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Rommel Fernandez -- Panama City, Panama

: Estadio Rommel Fernandez -- Panama City, Panama Live stream: CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount+

CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount+ Odds: Panama -750; Draw +600; El Salvador +1600

Panama are unbeaten in their last five matches, but the issue has been that they've had to settle for draws in too many of those because the attack hasn't been firing. El Salvador are moving in the opposite direction with losses in their last four matches, which represents a great opportunity to turn things around.

Midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla is still the center of the team, but with elder statesmen such as Anibal Godoy and Cecilio Waterman contributing to the side, there should be enough for Panama to score their way past El Salvador in what could be the final shot at playing in the World Cup for the majority of their roster.

Best Bet: Panama to score 2+ goals in the first half (+190)

It's now or never for Panama to book their place in the World Cup or at least the intercontinental playoff. Without the United States, Canada, and Mexico taking part in Concacaf qualifying, Los Canaleros were among the favorites to take care of their group, but it was quickly made clear that the other Concacaf sides saw this opportunity as well. A win will be good enough to at least keep Panama's World Cup dreams alive, but facing El Salvador at home, Panama needs an emphatic victory. Overtaking Suriname for the Group A crown means that Panama would need to outdo their result by more than three goals and you can't do that without scoring early.