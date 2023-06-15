After a disappointing World Cup, Canada have a chance to bounce back and secure a trophy to start the summer off well. Transfer rumors may be swirling around Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David but those won't matter right now as Canada can run their unbeaten streak to three straight matches. Panama have improved, especially defensively, but they'll be up against it in trying to stop Canada's attack.

The last time that these teams met in World Cup qualifying, Panama actually won the match with a 1-0 result at home against Canada so they'll feel good about their chances at a neutral venue.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, June 15 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Thursday, June 15 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas

: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Network | Paramount+ Odds: Panama +440; Draw +250; Canada -145 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Canada: If Canada plays their game, there should be no issues with pulling out a victory. The biggest news this week has been a change in his coaching staff with Phil Neville joining after being let go from Inter Miami in MLS. Richard Shaw has also joined the staff ahead of these matches which will only add more experience to the side. That was something that Canada lacked at the World Cup but if they can grow from that experience in their upcoming matches. Speaking of experience, 40-year-old midfielder Atiba Hutchinson announced that he will likely retire after the tournament.

Panama: While Panama need to respect Canada's strength, their window to win is now with an aging but effective roster. Making the Nations League finals is a good accomplishment for Panama but this is a tougher challenge. Coach Thomas Christiansen knows that Panama needs to be clinical in their chances because there may not be many of them against a Canada team that can swarm at ease.

Prediction

It will be a hard-fought match as Panama are built from their defense but allow Canada space to strike and they can make you pay. Pick: Canada 1, Panama 0