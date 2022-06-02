Concacaf Nations League action begins this week, and two teams who fell short of making the top three during FIFA World Cup qualifying will open the tournament against one another on Thursday when Panama hosts Costa Rica. The Costa Ricans can still get into the World Cup with a playoff win over New Zealand on June 14, so they'll likely be pretty careful with team selections. Meanwhile, Panama finished fifth in World Cup qualifying and would love to turn over a new leaf with a win to start the campaign. You can stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama City. The latest Panama vs. Costa Rica odds list Panama as the +115 favorite (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line, while Costa Rica is the +235 underdog. A draw is priced at +195, and the over-under for total goals scored is 1.5.

Panama vs. Costa Rica date: Thursday, June 2

Panama vs. Costa Rica time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Panama vs. Costa Rica, Eimer is betting both teams to score for a +105 payout. Costa Rica has typically been an extraordinarily stingy side, giving up just one goal in its last six Concacaf World Cup qualifying matches to work its way back into the top four after a poor start to the qualifying campaign.

However, Costa Rica's focus will still be on qualifying for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, as it has a playoff against New Zealand to earn entry on June 14. That's only 12 days away and that probably means that the two Nations League matchups will take a backseat to ensuring that it can put its best squad out with a chance at going to Qatar on the line.

Meanwhile, Panama has some attacking strength, scoring in its last four international fixtures. Both teams have scored in eight of Panama's last 11 matches (qualifiers and friendlies) and this is a spot where it could catch Costa Rica napping defensively while also struggling to defend its own end.

