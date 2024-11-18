Panama will host Costa Rica for the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals on Monday, and you can catch all the action on Paramount+. Panama has a 1-0 lead on aggregate after Jose Fajardo scored on a penalty kick in the 66th minute of the first leg. Costa Rica conceded 60% of possession in the home loss and now faces a steep uphill climb on the road. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City is set for 9 p.m. ET. The latest Panama vs. Costa Rica odds list the hosts as the -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Costa Rica as the +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Panama vs. Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Panama date: Monday, Nov. 18

Costa Rica vs. Panama time: 9 p.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. Panama live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf Nations League picks for Panama vs. Costa Rica

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Nations League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Costa Rica vs. Panama, Sutton is Panama to win on the 90-minute money line for a -110 payout. Playing away from home is always a grind in Concacaf, but Panama continued to prove it can contend with the federation's best with a gritty win in Costa Rica on Thursday. The Central American rivals were deadlocked for more than an hour before Panama deservedly pulled ahead with the Fajardo goal late.

"I backed this Panama team on the road as underdogs and I'm doing so again at -110 at home. Panama recorded a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in the first leg, so I don't expect the home team to sit back and let Costa Rica control the pace of play in this one," Sutton told SportsLine.

"The Panamanians maintained 60% of possession on Thursday and they know a second goal would go a long way in seeing them advance to the semis. Plus, Panama have won six straight in this series and I expect Los Canaleros to make it seven in a row on Monday."

