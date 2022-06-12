The 2022 Concacaf Nations League will continue on Sunday with Group B action between Panama and Martinique. The two clubs played each other on Thursday with Panama capturing a 5-0 victory in Panama City but now they'll play on the Caribbean island of Martinique, a single territorial collective of France. Martinique won a pair of friendlies over Barbados and Guadeloupe in the spring but has dropped its first two Concacaf Nations League matches. Meanwhile, Panama has won its first two matches. You can stream all the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stade Municipal Pierre-Aliker in Fort-de-France, Martinique is set for 6 p.m. ET. The latest Panama vs. Martinique odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Panama as the -420 favorite (bet $420 to win $100), while Martinique is the +1100 underdog. A draw is priced at +400 and the over-under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Panama vs. Martinique

Panama vs. Martinique date: Sunday, June 12

Panama vs. Martinique time: 6 p.m. ET

Panama vs. Martinique live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf Nations League picks for Martinique vs. Panama

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Panama vs. Martinique, Eimer is betting over 2.5 team goals for Panama in the match for a +105 payout. These two teams played earlier this week in Panama and it was an incredibly one-sided affair, with Panama controlling 73 percent of possession on the way to a 5-0 win.

Martinique was out of action for nearly a year after being swept out of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and despite winning those two friendlies against Caribbean opponents, it has looked thoroughly outmatched in two Concacaf Nations League group matches so far. Eimer expects more of the same on Sunday.

"Panama has been looking incredible, albeit there have only been two games in this competition. Manager Thomas Christiansen has been upping the bar for his squad game after game," Eimer told SportsLine. "I am expecting another very open and attack heavy matchup between both sides, as Panama look to start with a perfect 3-0 start to the campaign."

