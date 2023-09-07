The 2023 Concacaf Nations League gets underway on Thursday with a Group A matchup between Panama and Martinique on Paramount+. The Panamanians made it to the Concacaf Gold Cup final over the summer, but fell to Mexico 1-0. They will try to get off on the right foot against a Martinique side that has dropped its last two matches, including a 2-1 decision to Panama on June 30. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Estadio Universitario F.C. in Llano Marin, Panama is set for 8:06 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Panama vs. Martinique odds list Panama as the -530 favorites (risk $530 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Martinique as the +1300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +500 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch Martinique vs. Panama

Panama vs. Martinique date: Thursday, Sept. 7

Panama vs. Martinique time: 8:06 p.m. ET

Panama vs. Martinique time: 8:06 p.m. ET

Concacaf Nations League picks for Martinique vs. Panama

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Panama vs. Martinique, Sutton is picking Panama to draw no bet for a -110 payout. Panama has won two of the last three meetings with Martinique and has also recorded a clean sheet in two of those games. When these teams last met on June 30, Martinique was held to just 30% possession and didn't score their lone goal until the 93rd minute.

"This Panama side features a load of experience and I expect they'll want to open Matchday 1 with a convincing win, so I'm backing Panama to win to nil at -110," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

