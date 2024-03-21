Familiar foes will face off in the 2024 Concacaf Nations League semifinals when Panama and Mexico meet on Thursday on Paramount+. The Panamanians fell 1-0 to Mexico when these teams met last year in the Concacaf Gold Cup final, but they have been in good form and gone undefeated in the tournament. Meanwhile, El Tricolor are looking to rebound from a shaky showing in the quarterfinals and get back to being one of the Nations League favorites. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 10:15 p.m. ET. The Panama vs. Mexico odds list the Mexico as the -114 favorites (risk $114 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Panama as the +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of many Concacaf Nations League matches this season.

How to watch Mexico vs. Panama

Panama vs. Mexico date: Thursday, March 21

Panama vs. Mexico time: 10:15 p.m. ET

live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

Concacaf Nations League picks for Mexico vs. Panama

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span.

For Panama vs. Mexico, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a +120 payout. The expert acknowledges that Mexico is a force to be reckoned with thanks to having players like Santiago Giminez to lead the potent offense, however their recent defensive struggles will make it difficult to shut Panama down like they did last summer. El Tri split their quarterfinal matchup against Honduras and is coming off of a 3-2 friendlies loss to Colombia, which sets a red-hot Panama side up for payback.



"This is a team that is putting themselves in a position to take on the best teams in this competition and will not slow down as they take on Mexico," Eimer told SportsLine. "Expect Panama to play the exact same way they've been playing, even though they are considered heavy underdogs in this match." Stream the game here.

