A spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup will be on the line when Panama and Qatar square off in a quarterfinals matchup on Saturday. Panama advanced to the knockout stage by virtue of winning Group C over Costa Rica, El Salvador and Martinique. Los Canaleros are coming off a 2-2 draw against El Salvador. Meanwhile, Qatar reached the quarterfinals by finishing second in Group B behind Mexico. The winner of the quarterfinals will face either the United States or Canada in the semifinals.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Caesars Sportsbook lists Panama as the -185 favorites (risk $185 to win $100) in its latest Panama vs. Qatar odds, with Qatar the +575 underdogs. A draw is priced at +255, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Qatar vs. Panama picks or Concacaf Gold Cup predictions, you need to see the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup predictions from proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has broken down the Panama vs. Qatar matchup from every angle and locked in his Gold Cup picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Qatar vs. Panama:

Panama vs. Qatar spread: Panama -0.5 (-180), Qatar +0.5 (+135)

Panama vs. Qatar over/under: 2.5 goals

Panama vs. Qatar money line: Panama -185, Qatar +575, Draw +255

PAN: Jose Fajardo leads team in goals (two) during the Gold Cup

QAT: Al Annabi have converted 21.4% of their shots during the Gold Cup



Why you should back Panama

Los Canaleros have been much more dangerous offensively than Qatar during the Gold Cup. Through three matches, they have generated 37 shots, while Al Annabi have managed just 14. Panama also have scored six goals to Qatar's three.

In addition, Los Canaleros enter the match more rested than Qatar. Panama last played on June 30, and because the team was already guaranteed a place in the knockout stage, manager Thomas Christiansen was able to rest a few key players for that game, including Aníbal Godoy and Alberto Quintero. On the other hand, Qatar played on Sunday night.

Why you should back Qatar

Al Annabi enter the match knowing they beat Panama the last time these teams met. On Nov. 5 of last year, Qatar beat Los Canaleros 2-1 in a friendly match that served as part of the team's preparation for the World Cup. When these teams met in the 2021 Gold Cup, they played to a 3-3 draw, with Al Annabi outshooting Panama, 15-11.

In addition, Al Annabi have been excellent at finishing their chances in the tournament. Though Qatar have just 14 shots through three games, they have three goals. Their 21.4% success rate is tied for the fourth best in the Gold Cup.

Green has broken down the Concacaf Gold Cup 2023 quarterfinals of Qatar vs. Panama. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two total best bets, both of which would pay plus-money.

