Trinidad & Tobago has lost its first two games in the 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship by a combined score of 10-0, but the team isn't too far removed from a 13-0 win against Turks and Caicos in 2023 Women's World Cup qualifying. They'll look to channel that result in their group stage finale on Paramount+ on Monday against Panama, which has also yet to score a goal in the Concacaf competition. Panama has never lost to Trinidad & Tobago in their limited history against each other, but with nothing but pride to play for on Monday, a positive result for the former is far from certain. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Panama has two wins and two draws in four all-time meetings with Trinidad & Tobago, and has outscored them 8-3 in those matches. Kickoff from Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon, Mexico is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Panama vs. Trinidad & Tobago date: Monday, July 11

Panama vs. Trinidad & Tobago time: 7 p.m. ET

2022 Concacaf Women's Championship picks for Trinidad & Tobago vs. Panama

Before tuning into Monday's match, you need to see the Panama vs. Trinidad & Tobago picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has crushed his soccer picks for SportsLine, going 107-80 overall in his last 187 soccer picks, returning $2,800 for $100 bettors.

For Trinidad & Tobago vs. Panama, Sutton is picking Panama to win in a 1-0 result. Unfortunately, there isn't much optimism when it comes to Trinidad & Tobago's chances for success on Monday, as they just haven't been able to generate any sort of threat on offense. In their last match against Costa Rica, Trinidad & Tobago took just two shots and only had 34 percent of the total possession in a 4-0 loss. Panama lost its last match to Canada 1-0, but managed to hold up better and created four shots with just 31 percent of the possession.

"Heavy legs will certainly play a factor for Trinidad & Tobago in Monday's match, and I expect Panama to take advantage and secure the victory," Sutton told SportsLine. "Trinidad & Tobago was forced to play with 10 players after Kedie Johnson received a red card in the 22nd minute of that match."

