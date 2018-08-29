PAOK keeper gives up horrific penalty to give Benfica the lead in Champions League playoff

Kids, if you're watching this at home, then watch very carefully. Then, force any thought of doing this in a match out of your head.

In a 1-1 Champions League playoff match on Wednesday between PAOK and Benfica, PAOK keeper Alexandros Paschalakis had a ball that, had he let it roll, would have rolled harmlessly behind the net. Paschalakis, however, suffered a massive lapse in judgement, instead scrambling after the ball like Brian Dawkins coming out of the tunnel and eventually giving up a penalty to Eduardo Salvio trying to atone for his mistake.

This is not good.

This doesn't get any better on replay 🙈



Salvio, of course, scored on the ensuing penalty to give Benfica a 2-1 lead.

The result of this match matters for 2018 Champions League finalist Liverpool, as a Benfica win would relegate the team to Pot 3 rather than Pot 2.

Some fans are not thrilled with the turn in events.

PAOK is certainly making Liverpool's lives harder, but this play had it all. Between the boneheaded play that started it and the frantic scramble that led to a penalty, for a Liverpool fan that just makes you want to tear your hair out.

Liverpool is up to the challenge, mind you. The team did make it to the final out of Pot 3 last year, so there's hope. Either way, for a team that just made the final, the fans were certainly hoping for a slightly easier road to battle back this year.