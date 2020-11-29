Papa Bouba Diop, the man who scored the winner in Senegal's unbelievable upset over France in the opening game of the 2002 World Cup, died Saturday at the age of 42. The Darak native passed away in Paris following a long illness, according to multiple reports.

Diop, who played defensive midfielder and also center back, had a hugely successful career, playing in the Premier League, among other leagues. His top spell came at Fulham from 2004-2007, and he last played for Birmingham City in 2013.

He was first called into the Senegal national team in 1999. His goal in the 2002 World Cup came in that 1-0 win over France, with his team making a shocking run to the quarterfinals. He scored three total goals in that World Cup, scoring twice against Uruguay.

Here is that goal against France, the reigning champs:

Clubs showed their support of Diop following the news of his passing:

Diop also played in Greece, Switzerland and his native Senegal.