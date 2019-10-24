Parachutist lands in the middle of Inter Milan-Sassuolo Serie A soccer match while it's in play
Someone dropped in, literally, for a visit during the Italian soccer match
Now here is something you do not see every day.
On Sunday, a parachutist landed in the middle of the field during a soccer match between Inter Milan and Sassuolo in the top-flight Italian league, Serie A.
Romelu Lukaku was ready to take a penalty for Inter when an unexpected guest arrived on the field.
The crowd and the players were likely shocked at the extra entertainment they were getting and security took care of it right away. The parachutist was escorted off the field, no word on whether they had a ticket or were allowed to stay and watch the rest of the action.
Inter went on to win 4-3 over Sassuolo with help from Lautaro Martinez, who scored two goals in the match. The win brings Inter one point back from Juventus who takes the first place spot.
Filip Djuricic and Jeremie Boga had late goals for Sassuolo to keep them in the game after going down 4-1.
Inter assistant coach Christain Stellini stood in for manager Antonio Conte at the post-match press conference due to Conte being sick.
He spoke on the win and said they lost some steam towards the end of the match that allowed those late goals from the opposing team. "It's never easy to resume after the break for international duty," he said. "We simply ran out of energy toward the end and Sassuolo stepped up the tempo... We've got to learn how to finish off these matches where we've dominated."
