Paraguay vs. Australia odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

Australia and Paraguay will settle the runner-up spot in Group D when they meet on Thursday. Paraguay opened with a 4-1 defeat to the United States, then steadied themselves for a 1-0 win over Türkiye on a third-minute strike from Matías Galarza, holding on the rest of the way after Miguel Almirón was sent off just before halftime. Australia beat Türkiye 2-0 behind goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe, then lost 2-0 to the U.S. in Matchday 2. Both teams enter Thursday with three points apiece, but Australia's stronger goal difference means a win or a draw locks up second place, while a draw could also be enough to send Paraguay through as one of the eight best third-place teams.

Kickoff for Paraguay vs. Australia is 10 p.m. ET from San Francisco. The latest Paraguay vs. Australia odds list Paraguay at +165 (risk $100 to win $165) on the 90-minute money line per FanDuel Sportsbook. Australia comes in at +340, and a draw is priced at +120. The over/under for total goals is 1.5. Before locking in any Australia vs. Paraguay picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Paraguay vs. Australia predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Paraguay vs. Australia and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Australia vs. Paraguay:

Paraguay vs. Australia 90-minute money line Paraguay +165, Australia +340, Draw +120 Paraguay vs. Australia over/under: 1.5 goals Paraguay vs. Australia spread: Paraguay -0.5 (+176) Paraguay vs. Australia picks: See picks at SportsLine Paraguay vs. Australia streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Australia vs. Paraguay predictions

After examining Paraguay vs. Australia from every angle, Green is leaning Under 1.5 total goals (+121). Neither side has shown much taste for an open game: Australia's win over Türkiye came from a 5-4-1 setup that ceded 63% of possession and 28 shots, content to break at pace once the ball turned over, while Paraguay's win over the same opponent held up despite playing more than 40 minutes a man light.

Almirón's suspension takes Paraguay's most dangerous attacking piece out of the lineup entirely, and Paraguay has drawn just a single corner kick across its first two matches, a sign of how rarely the team works the ball into wide, dangerous areas. With a draw enough to settle the group for either side, there isn't much incentive for either team to take chances Thursday. See Green's best bets for Paraguay vs. Australia at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Australia vs. Paraguay at FanDuel here:

How to make Paraguay vs. Australia picks

After studying Australia vs. Paraguay from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Paraguay vs. Australia? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Paraguay vs. Australia, all from expert on an 18-8 roll on UCL picks, and find out.