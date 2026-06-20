Paraguay vs. Turkiye odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 18-9 run

Teams coming off opening match defeats in the 2026 World Cup will meet on Friday as Turkiye faces Paraguay in a Group D contest. Turkiye were upset by +425 underdogs Australia in their first match by a 2-0 score, while the Paraguayans were run over by the USMNT by a 4-1 score. The 2026 World Cup is the Turks first appearance in this tournament since 2002, while Paraguay are here for the first time since 2010. Turkiye need a win to remain in contention to win the group following USA's 2-0 victory over Australia earlier on Friday.

Kickoff is at 11 p.m. ET from San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. The latest Paraguay vs. Turkiye odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Turkiye as the +105 favorites (risk $100 to win $105) on the 90-minute money line, with Paraguay at +280 and a draw at +230. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Turkiye vs. Paraguay picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also 18-9-2 (+410) on his World Cup picks entering Friday. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Turkiye vs. Paraguay and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Paraguay vs. Turkiye:

Turkiye vs. Paraguay 90-minute money line Turkiye +105, Paraguay +280, Draw +230 Turkiye vs. Paraguay over/under: 2.5 goals Turkiye vs. Paraguay spread: Turkiye -1.5 (+320) Turkiye vs. Paraguay picks: See picks at SportsLine Turkiye vs. Paraguay streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Paraguay vs. Turkiye predictions

After examining Paraguay vs. Turkiye from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals. The Paraguayans showed their defensive vulnerability in their opener by allowing four goals to the USMNT. But the former also displayed their potency in the attacking third in their prior match, scoring four goals against Nicaragua. Five of Paraguay's last six matches have gone over 2.5 goals, with them averaging 3.2 total goals.

As for Turkiye, the scoreboard getting lit up is the norm for them. Across their six World Cup qualifying matches, five of them not only surpassed 2.5 total goals but went over 3.5 combined goals. Those six averaged 4.83 total goals as their matches averaged the most combined goals amongst the 24 UEFA teams who played six qualifiers. See Eimer's best bets for Turkiye vs. Paraguay at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Paraguay vs. Turkiye at FanDuel here:

How to make Paraguay vs. Turkiye picks

After studying Turkiye vs. Paraguay from every angle, Eimer has found some critical x-factors and locked in three best bets that you absolutely need to see, two of which return plus-money. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for Paraguay vs. Turkiye? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Turkiye vs. Paraguay, all from expert on an 18-9 roll on UCL picks, and find out.