Brazil hopes to keep its perfect World Cup qualifying record intact when they visit Paraguay just days before the Copa America begins. Tite's side are in first place with a 5-0-0 record and just two goals conceded, fresh off of beating red-hot Ecuador. Paraguay are currently in fourth place in qualifying despite just one win in five games, but they are one of four national teams that have yet to lose.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, June 8

: Tuesday, June 8 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Defensores del Chaco -- Asuncion, Paraguay

: Estadio Defensores del Chaco -- Asuncion, Paraguay Live stream: fuboTV (Watch it now)

fuboTV (Watch it now) Odds: Paraguay +550; Draw +260; Brazil -187 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Paraguay: A strong defense led by Gustavo Gomez, Paraguay's issues are in attack with just six goals in five games. The creativity has been there though, and they'll feel unlucky about having not scored against Uruguay last time out. But, they know they earned a valuable point that they didn't deserved as they were bailed out by one of the worst decisions in the young history of VAR. At home, they'll love a draw against Brazil since no team has been able to take a point from them.

Brazil: It took a little while for them to get going, but I think they were a bit surprised in how Ecuador came out on the front foot to an extent. Against Paraguay, they will surely expect to dominate the ball, the chances and the game, even though it is on the road. If they can contain Miguel Almiron and not let him get behind them, they should have very little to worry about.

Prediction

Neymar grabs another assist and another goal as Brazil earn a tough road win. Pick: Brazil 2, Paraguay 1