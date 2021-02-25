ViacomCBS is expanding its soccer lineup with the addition of three new properties for Paramount+, which was announced during its investor call on Wednesday. The streaming service continues to grow and will now offer CONCACAF Nations League in the summer, featuring the United States men's national team and the Mexican national team, as well as CONCACAF Women's World Cup qualifying, featuring the United States women's national team, four-time World Cup winners and back-to-back champions.

Paramount+ will expand on a roster that already includes the National Women's Soccer League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and coming soon UEFA Conference League. In total, more than 200 CONCACAF matches will be added, starting with the CONCACAF Nations League Finals in June, which features Honduras vs. United States and Mexico vs. Costa Rica in the semifinals. The coverage will include all 41 national teams from North and Central America, as well as the Caribbean region.

In addition to the international lineup of matches, there will be hundreds of South American soccer matches added to the streaming service as Paramount+ adds rights to Liga Profesional de Futbol, the top flight of Argentine soccer which includes iconic clubs such as Boca Juniors and River Plate, as well as Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, known as Brasileirao, which includes clubs such as Flamengo, Internacional, Sao Paulo and Palmeiras. Between those two leagues, over 600 matches will be included in the service.

In addition to the leagues added to the streaming platform, Paramount + announced the following soccer documentaries:

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In: The story of the legendary manager of Manchester United, and one of the most memorable figures in European football.

The story of the legendary manager of Manchester United, and one of the most memorable figures in European football. Stories from the Beautiful Game: An original soccer documentary series produced by Pete Radovich, the award-winning coordinating producer of CBS Sports' UEFA coverage. Paramount+ will release several soccer documentaries every year, starting later in 2021.

This gets folded into a stellar sports lineup including The Masters and NCAA's March Madness, as well as NFL, college football and basketball games that CBS has rights to.