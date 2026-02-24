CBS Sports continues to bolster its lineup of women's soccer broadcast rights. Paramount+ is the official home of Concacaf Women's competitions through 2030. All matches across Concacaf W Gold Cup, Concacaf W Nations League, Concacaf W Champions Cup, and Concacaf W Championship will stream live on Paramount+ beginning Feb. 27.

In a multi-year agreement with Concacaf, CBS Sports will be the exclusive English-language U.S. rights holder for all Concacaf Women's competitions through the 2029-2030 season. The partnership will feature over 250 matches across four tournaments with club and national team fixtures. All matches will stream live on Paramount+ with select matches across CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The addition of Concacaf matches adds to CBS Sports' already strong women's soccer portfolio. CBS Sports is the official home of the NWSL Championship and select NWSL regular season matches through 2027, and the UEFA Women's Champions League through 2030. Women's soccer fans recently had access to the 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal matches and the Championship final on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with CBS Sports, which will continue to serve as the English-language home of Concacaf Women's Football in the United States," said Concacaf General Secretary Philippe Moggio.

"With the launch of a revamped Concacaf W ecosystem in 2024—now featuring three major centralized senior national team competitions as well as an annual elite club tournament—our Member Associations and their teams have unprecedented opportunities to compete at the highest level, while their fans can closely follow and enjoy every step of the journey," concluded Moggio.

CBS Sports will deliver comprehensive highlights and editorial coverage across all competitions on CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBS Sports Network, and CBSSports.com. Studio coverage details will be announced at a later date.

Concacaf W tournaments on CBS Sports

Concacaf W Gold Cup 2029: The second edition of the Confederation's premier senior women's national team competition, crowning the regional champion, is scheduled for summer 2029. CBS Sports aired the inaugural tournament, and the tournament winners, the USWNT, celebrated a thrilling 1-0 win over Brazil on Paramount+.

Concacaf W Nations League 2028: The inaugural edition will feature a Group Stage in February and April, followed by the Finals in November.

Concacaf W Champions Cup (2026-27 through 2029-2030): The annual club competition crowns a regional champion and determines qualification for the FIFA Women's Champions Cup in 2027 and 2029, as well as the inaugural FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028.

2026 Concacaf W Championship: During the eight-team competition scheduled for November and December 2026. The championship tournament will determine which nations officially qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

2026 Concacaf W Qualifiers: Qualifiers will be played in November 2025 and February–April 2026, with 29 nations divided into six groups. The six group winners will advance and join the United States and Canada (the region's highest-ranked teams) in the Concacaf W Championship.

Coverage kicks off Friday, February 27, with Concacaf W Championship Qualifiers matches streaming live on Paramount+.

Concacaf W Championship Qualifying Schedule

Take a look at the upcoming schedule through March on Paramount+:

(All Times Eastern)