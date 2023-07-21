Paris Saint-Germain and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner were attacked and robbed at their Paris home overnight on Thursday. Police sources have confirmed to Agence France Presse that the pair were targeted by "several individuals" and "tied up" at their apartment in the French capital's eighth arrondissement.

Donnarumma and his partner Alessia Elefante sought refuge in a hotel nearby where staff at the establishment helped them to raise the alarm before the shaken couple were taken to hospital. "An investigation has been opened on charges of armed robbery in an organized gang and aggravated violence following the events that took place overnight at Mr Donnarumma's place," said a spokesperson for Paris prosecutor's office to the BBC.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Sources have told AFP that the 24-year-old was "lightly injured" while Elefante was unharmed while French reports claim that the burglars took jewelry and luxury items worth around $550,000. France's BRB police unit targets armed robberies and burglaries and the prosecutor's office also confirmed that an investigation into the incident is already underway.

Donnarumma joined PSG back in 2021 on a free transfer from Milan and was due to be part of head coach Luis Enrique's squad for the friendly vs. Le Havre on Friday. The French champions are slated to depart for their summer tour of Japan and South Korea this weekend after confirming their final friendly vs. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on August 3 and sources indicate that Donnarumma is still expected to participate.

PSG players are targets for gangs and Angel Di Maria and current captain Marquinhos are among those to have been victims in the past. Two men were jailed in January for breaking into the Brazil international's Yvelines-based home in Paris' western suburbs back in March of 2021.

Marquinhos' father was hit in the face and ribs in front of his two teenage daughters while Di Maria's home was broken into that same day. Players such as Presnel Kimpembe, Thiago Silva, Dani Alves, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sergio Rico and Mauro Icardi have also been targeted in the past while playing for PSG.