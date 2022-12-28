Paris Saint-Germain announced the extension of Marco Verratti's contract until 2026 moments before they resumed Ligue 1 duty post-FIFA World Cup at home to RC Strasbourg Alsace on Wednesday.

The Italy international has added two additional seasons to his current deal and already passed the 10-year anniversary mark this summer just gone. Verratti, 30, joined PSG from Pescara back in 2012 having only ever featured in Serie B in his home country.

Over 10 years into his Parisien stint and the Azzurri star is closing on 400 competitive appearances for the French giants with 11 goals and 48 assists. Verratti currently sits second to only Jean-Marc Pilorget in terms of outings with PSG and could surpass that total of 435 at some point next campaign.

"It gives me great pride to extend my contract with PSG," said Verratti. "I arrived in Paris more than 10 years ago, in this city that I consider my second home. I have always received a lot of support from the club and the fans since I started and I am very grateful for that. It was obvious to me that my story would continue to be written here. I hope to win many more trophies in the Rouge et Bleu shirt."

In Ligue 1 terms, Verratti is already the most successful player in the history of Le Championnat with his eight French titles, six Coupe de France, and nine Trophee des Champions successes. He also lifted the now defunct Coupe de la Ligue six times between 2014-2020 and was also a UEFA Champions League runner-up in 2020 as well as a UEFA Euro 2020 champion with Italy.

"We are so pleased to see Marco continue his incredible career at PSG," said Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi. "Marco has been such a central figure in shaping the story and success of PSG over the past 10 years while being one of the best players of his generation. Marco's renewal is testament to the continued growth and high ambitions of our club and is fantastic news for PSG and our fans."

PSG will be back in Champions League action come February and you can follow Verratti, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi's pursuit of continental glory on Paramount+.