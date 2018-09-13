Paris Saint-Germain becomes first pro soccer club to wear Air Jordan kits

Over the years we've seen the Jordan Brand expanded outside of the world of basketball and into other sports like college football. Even Brazilian superstar Neymar became the first soccer athlete to have a Jordan collection of soccer cleats. And now, for the first time, the Jumpman logo will appear on a soccer uniform. On Thursday, superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe helped unveil Paris Saint-Germain's third kit, a black and white-themed set of uniform made by Jordan. The team also unveiled a new a line of Jordan-themed apparel, becoming the first soccer club to do so with the iconic brand of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

"Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain share a distinct position in sport and style, so to partner with the club is a natural fit," Jordan said, according to Nike.

The collection includes shoes, shirts, jackets and more.

Here's how PSG announced it:

And here's a look at the jerseys:

PSG will become the first pro soccer team to wear Jordan in an official match. Nike/Air Jordan

As you can see, the players are also wearing a special Jordan Brand-themed Nike PhantomVSN boots. Here are more photos from the collection:

PSG has partnered with Air Jordan for this season's third kits and a new apparel line. Nike/Air Jordan

PSG also launched a white jersey, which remains to be seen if it will be used in matches. Nike/Air Jordan

That's a slick look. The gear looks pretty awesome and will surely fly off the shelves in Paris, but it will take some getting used to. There's probably a good chance will see PSG don these black uniforms when it squares off against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday.