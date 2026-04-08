The Parc des Princes will be the site of must-watch soccer on Wednesday as Paris Saint-Germain host Liverpool in their semifinal matchup. The reigning champions, Luis Enrique's men, may have an advantage in the tie on paper, but Liverpool have been able to consistently shed their Premier League form in Champions League play, so this could be anyone's match. PSG already overwhelmed Chelsea in the round of 16, but the Reds have been battle-tested in this competition and will offer a much stiffer test.

How to watch PSG vs. Liverpool, odds

Date : Wednesday, April 8 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, April 8 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

: Parc des Princes -- Paris, Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSG -133; Draw +310; Liverpool +300

Between reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, and the unpredictable nature of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on one side , and Mohamed Salah's last ride with Liverpool on the other, the storylines in this match run deep. PSG's round of 16 match also wasn't short on goals, with both teams combining for 10 goals, and while Liverpool may defend a bit more than Chelsea did, when Dembele and Kvaratskhelia are bearing down on a defense, there isn't a team in the world that can stop them from creating chances to score.

Given that Liverpool's defense is far from stout, the Reds will need to rely on their own attack, but PSG have won their last four two-legged ties against English sides, which will only add to how tough a fixture this will be. Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz will be the centerpieces of the attack, but these are the moments where Liverpool needs Salah to find his form from last season. Given his underlying numbers, Salah can lead Liverpool to victory, but without him pushing the Reds forward as his time with the club winds down, this could be the end of the road in Champions League play.

Prediction

Liverpool will try to keep the clash a defensive one, but that won't last long once Dembele opens the scoring in only 15 minutes of play. With Dominik Szoboszlai pushing the Liverpool attack, they'll get their fair share of goals to keep it close before the match shifts to Anfield. Score: PSG 3, Liverpool 2