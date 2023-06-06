Christophe Galtier has been dismissed by Paris Saint-Germain as the French champions' head coach just over a week after a historic 11th French title was secured, according to CBS Sports sources.

The writing has been on the wall for the Frenchman for months since a UEFA Champions League round of 16 exit and a premature Coupe de France elimination.

However, PSG waited until the end of a difficult season to dismiss the 56-year-old who was also embroiled in controversy earlier this year relating to his time with OGC Nice.

Galtier was informed by sporting advisor Luis Campos who played a key role in his arrival at Parc des Princes which turned sour after a dismal post-FIFA 2022 World Cup undid an unbeaten start.

The former Lille OSC and AS Saint-Etienne boss has added his second Ligue 1 title to his personal collection, but only led PSG to their latest Championnat success by a single point over RC Lens.

Bayern Munich knocked the French giants out of the Champions League before Julian Nagelsmann was replaced by ex-PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.

Les Parisiens' search for a new head coach is already underway with Nagelsmann now expected in the French capital in the next 24-48 hours to continue promising initial talks.

Should the German be offered the job and accept any potential proposal from PSG's Qatari owners Qatar Sports Investments, former France international Thierry Henry is a candidate to be part of his backroom staff.

PSG are yet to confirm Galtier's dismissal officially but have moved quickly to secure the signatures of Sergio Asensio on a free transfer from Real Madrid and Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP.

In terms of appointments under Qatari ownership, Galtier's has been the shortest reign as he lasted even less time that predecessor Mauricio Pochettino who only held the position for 18 months.