A New York Yankees logo may be among one of the most recognizable logos in sports, but on Saturday in the Champions League final, when Paris Saint-Germain and Inter meet (3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+), another major brand will be on display in Michael Jordan's Jumpman logo. While PSG will be in their standard Nike home jersey for the final instead of their third, which features the iconic logo, that partnership with Jordan brand is something that has sent PSG jerseys across the world, even into my own closet as a growing streetwear brand, along with their growing soccer footprint.

PSG and Jordan brand have been partners since 2018, bringing a unique perspective to the streetwear side of soccer. While competing on the pitch is the most important aspect of the game, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also made sure to focus on the commercial side of the club, which is also important when increasing their revenue to bring in global superstars. At the time, PSG were looking to boost the visibility of the club, and it stretched further than just jerseys with over 90 different items in the partnership, a new foray for soccer clubs that is now becoming the new standard.

"A shared conviction: that talent transcends disciplines. The first PSG x Jordan kit, a collaboration that was so surprising for both worlds at the time, according to the media...And it changed the game: sport and fashion were no longer observing each other from afar, they were actually meeting," PSG Chief Brand Officer Fabien Allegre said. "6 years later, in January 2025 during Paris Fashion Week, we wrote a new page in our collaboration by launching Jordan Wings x PSG: an exclusive collection made in Italy and France, designed to appeal to both fashion and sports fans. The drop took place in our pop-up in Paris and the response was overwhelming. It's no longer just a collab, it's a real cultural alliance. We're moving forward together, never settling for anything less."

Having a unique identity goes a long way and alonside Jordan brand, PSG has been able to develop one that even sticks on shirts that don't include their iconic central stripe representing the French flag. Of course, being a fashion forward club has to come with success on the pitch too but PSG has been able to balance that under Al-Khelaifi's stewardship.

"Back in 2011, our President shared a clear vision: to make Paris Saint-Germain a global brand both on and off the pitch, and for me the objective was to be both a successful football club and a cultural brand in its own right. This ambition quickly took shape with unique collaborations that had never been done before by a football club, a showcase in the iconic Paris shop Colette, and our first appearance at Paris Fashion Week, in collaboration with Koché and Bape," Allegre said. "Then, 7 years ago, our collaboration with Jordan Brand. Once again, it wasn't just a question of style, but of expanding our universe, connecting the new generation of fans from different universes and creating those essential links to be recognized as an innovative brand."

That vision is something that has shown both on and off the pitch as Al-Khelaifi turned PSG from a middling side in French soccer to a team that dominates Ligue 1 and they have their second chance to win the first Champions Leauge title in their history. Rising to third in the Football Money Leauge, PSG is one of only three teams to not win UCL in the top 10, alongside Tottenham and Arsenal. To bring everything together, that title is needed to vault PSG to the next level but they could get it done on Saurday in Munich.

How to watch the Champions League final, odds